Jon Batiste to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 59: All about the Louisiana artist

The 2025 Super Bowl will open with a performance by multi-Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste who takes center stage to sing the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday (February 9) in New Orleans.

A homecoming for the Louisiana native Batiste, a New Orleans native, brings his rich musical heritage to one of the biggest stages in sports. Known for his ability to blend jazz, soul, R&B, and classical influences, his Super Bowl performance is expected to showcase both his signature style and deep connection to the anthem’s meaning.

Advertisement

Jon Batiste - A decorated artist with a versatile career Early life and musical beginnings Jon Batiste, born Jonathan Michael Batiste on November 11, 1986, in Kenner, Louisiana, is a Grammy-winning musician, composer, and bandleader. Raised in a family deeply rooted in New Orleans' jazz tradition, Batiste was exposed to music from an early age. He began playing percussion before transitioning to piano at age 11.

Batiste honed his craft at the Juilliard School in New York City, where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in jazz performance. During his time at Juilliard, he formed the band Stay Human, known for its high-energy performances and spontaneous "love riots"—impromptu street performances aimed at bringing music to the public.

Advertisement

Grammy success and musical achievements An Academy Award and Grammy-winning musician, Batiste has carved out a unique space in the industry, earning widespread acclaim for his album We Are, which won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His work on the Pixar film Soul (2020) also earned him an Oscar for Best Original Score alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

His documentary American Symphony won the Grammy for Best Music Film this month, while his song It Never Went Away from the documentary earned Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Advertisement

Rise to fame and ‘The Late Show’ Batiste rose to mainstream fame as the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, bringing jazz-infused energy to late-night television. His dynamic career has since expanded to include film scores, solo projects, and collaborations with top artists across genres.

Super Bowl 59 kickoff details: Were to watch Live and streaming options The highly anticipated Super Bowl 59 will be broadcast on Fox.

Super Bowl 59 kickoff time:

Eastern Time (ET): 6:30 p.m. on February 9

Advertisement

Central Time (CT): 5:30 p.m. on February 9

India Standard Time (IST): 5:00 a.m. on February 10

Super Bowl 2025 streaming options For those who prefer to stream the Super Bowl game online, several platforms will offer streaming of Super Bowl 59: