Jon Stewart mocks Donald Trump’s conduct, calls him ‘grandpa who’s lost his filter in public’

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart has delivered a sharp critique of POTUS Donald Trump, describing the president’s recent public behaviour as inappropriate for a leader during a period of national strain.

Jon Stewart mocks Donald Trump, questions leadership tone amid crisis Speaking on his programme, Stewart said Trump’s tone and conduct appeared disconnected from the gravity of the moment.

“You know, honestly, his leering behavior is less ‘Commander-in-Chief at war,’ and more ‘grandpa who’s lost his filter in public,’” Stewart joked of Trump’s recent demeanor. “Instead of assuaging a nervous nation, he’s just embarrassing the whole family at dinner, going, ‘Hey, do you see our waitress is a busty one! Just like your grandma was.’”

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The remarks come at a time when Trump’s leadership style and communication strategy have drawn increasing attention, particularly in the context of an ongoing conflict that critics say has not been clearly articulated to the public.

Stewart also turned his focus to comments made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. During his appearance, Kennedy praised Trump’s intellectual capabilities, claiming the president possessed “encyclopedic, molecular knowledge” and recounting an anecdote in which Trump allegedly drew a “perfect map” of the Middle East, complete with troop placements.

Responding to this, Stewart expressed scepticism. “Has anyone thought about filming that? Let us see that,” Stewart said. “Because that’s not what we see. What we see is a president four weeks into a war he has yet to fully explain, with objectives he has yet to fully define, only displaying molecular knowledge in a cabinet meeting of his own pen preferences.”

The segment then highlighted footage of Trump speaking at a cabinet meeting, where he recounted distributing expensive writing instruments to supporters. “They were $1,000 a piece, beautiful pen, ballpoint, $1,000, it was gold, silver, gorgeous,” Trump said in the clip. “But I’m handing out to kids that don’t even know what the hell— ‘What is this, mommy?’ There’s kids, they’re getting a pen for $1,000. They have no idea what it is.”

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Stewart used the example to underscore what he framed as a disconnect between the administration’s priorities and the seriousness of the situation. “That is a cabinet meeting during a f-----g war,” Stewart exclaimed.

He went on to criticise the broader messaging from the administration, arguing that the public has been repeatedly asked to endure economic and social strain in the name of national progress. “You know, all we keep hearing from this administration is why the American people have to sacrifice for Trump’s vision of America’s greatness,” Stewart said. “That these temporary disruptions are just part of the process, and why can’t we be patriots?”