Jonathan Joss killed in Texas: What was his net worth?

Jonathan Joss was killed last night following a horrific altercation with his neighbour. He was aged 59 at the time of his death. Joss is popular for being the voice artist for the popular adult animated series King of the Hill. According to a TMZ report, Joss was shot down by a neighbour after an argument that ensued between them. The investigation is currently underway, and the San Antonio Police Department is currently looking into the intricate details of the events that unfolded.

The man who shot and killed Jonathan Joss has been identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, who allegedly pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot Joss several times. Sigfredo then fled the scene, but has now been identified by police authorities.

How much was Jonathan Joss' net worth? Joss was best known for voicing John Redcorn on the beloved animated series King of the Hill, but it was just not all that he did. According to an ebiographypost report, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, considering the fact that he has enjoyed a splendid career in the entertainment industry.