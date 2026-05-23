JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini says creepy and abusive emails flooded in after ‘sex slave’ case: ‘Kill yourself’

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has alleged that she has been receiving creepy and threatening emails, including messages intimidating her with death threats, amid her ongoing legal battle with former banker Chirayu Rana, who accused Hajdini of making him a "sex slave."

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Hajdini has filed a countersuit against Rana, accusing him of defaming her and attempting to extort millions of dollars from both her and the bank. Her attorney also alleged that Rana had previously filed sexual harassment claims at former workplaces.

According to the New York Post (NYP), court filings submitted by Hajdini’s attorneys on Thursday revealed a series of disturbing emails she allegedly received.

In an April 30 message accessed by The Post, a sender whose name was redacted wrote: “I hope you get gang raped to the point you wanna kill yourself after cos you realise what a worthless whore you are. You f–king piece of s–t. KILL YOURSELF. I sincerely hope your family all die slow, painful deaths from aggressive cancers.”

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Another email sent on May 1 read: “Omg you bad girl fly me out damn you got hips I wanna behind you over desk and tell you I want a new bonus and a f–king Christmas card cus I gotta Cannon for you and I don't snitch.”

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A separate May 1 email, with the subject line “Your new toy,” stated: “I like everything I’ve read about you so far. My name is [redacted], and if you are in need of slave, I’ve been searching for a master. That Arab guy is a f–king p—y lol.”

Another message read: “If all I had to do was f–k you and do it real good, I'd be the President of Chase lol I hope you’re in good spirits being all over the news…..every man in America wants to f–k you now….I hope I get a turn.”

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JPMorgan’s alleged settlement offer Hajdini’s lawsuit comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that revealed JPMorgan Chase had offered Rana a $1 million settlement to withdraw the case. However, Rana declined the offer from the country’s largest bank, reportedly seeking a larger payout before eventually making his allegations public.

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JPMorgan said it conducted an internal investigation and found no evidence to support the claims. The bank added that the settlement offer was aimed at protecting Hajdini, whose reputation could suffer because of the allegations.

Claims Rana lied about father’s death According to The Post, Rana allegedly lied to JPMorgan about his father’s death in order to collect nearly three months of paid leave. He reportedly used the time to prepare his lawsuit against Hajdini and the bank.

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Rana informed his supervisors in mid-December 2024 about the supposed death of his father, Chaitanya, claiming he needed time off to be with family, sources told The Post.

However, when The Post contacted Chaitanya Rana on Sunday, he was reportedly “alive and well” at the family’s $1.75 million home in Vienna, Virginia. Chaitanya claimed he knew nothing about the legal dispute.

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“I don’t know anything about it. He didn’t talk with us or anything,” he told The Post. “He’s my son. He’s a good guy.”

Rana reportedly combined several forms of paid leave with five days of bereavement leave, sources told The Post. He was also allegedly allowed to work remotely from the fall of 2024 after informing JPMorgan executives that his father was seriously ill.

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He then reportedly exhausted multiple leave allowances between early March and the end of May last year, when an initial draft complaint was sent to the bank’s legal team, according to people familiar with the matter.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.