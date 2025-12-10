Jubilant Skyes, Grammy-nominated opera singer, dies at 71 after suspected stabbing by own son—what we know so far

Grammy-nominated classical and gospel singer Jubilant Sykes was reportedly stabbed to death at his Santa Monica home on Monday, with police telling KTLA that his son is currently in custody. Sykes was 71.

Jubilant Skyes allegedly stabbed to death by his son According to officials, officers responded to the residence at around 9:20 p.m., after someone inside the home called 911 to report an assault in progress.

The police said, “The suspect, the victim’s son, Micah Sykes, 31, was found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident. Officers arrived and contacted the reporting party, who directed them into the home where they located an adult male with significant injuries.”

He will be booked on suspicion of homicide and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration, authorities told KTLA.

More about Jubilant Skyes A Los Angeles native, Sykes began singing soprano in childhood and went on to build a distinguished international career. He performed at major venues including the Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, London’s Barbican Centre, the Apollo Theater, the Hollywood Bowl, and the New Orleans Jazz Festival, among many others.

Sykes also earned a Grammy nomination for his performance as the Celebrant in the 2009 recording of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, one of the most celebrated roles of his career.

Sykes' career took him to the most elite stages around the globe, establishing him as a commanding presence in the classical music world. He performed leading roles and was a featured soloist with many of the world's finest ensembles, including the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the London Symphony, and the Boston Pops.

