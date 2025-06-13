Judge blocks President Donald Trump's executive order attempting to overhaul US elections

A federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to overhaul elections in the US, siding with a group of Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the effort as unconstitutional.

According to an AP report, the Republican president's March 25 executive order sought to compel officials to require documentary proof of citizenship for everyone registering to vote for federal elections, accept only mailed ballots received by Election Day and condition federal election grant funding on states adhering to the new ballot deadline.

Federal vs state power The top law enforcement officials from 19 states filed a federal lawsuit after the Republican president signed the executive order in March, arguing that its provisions would step on states' power to set their own election rules and that the executive branch had no such authority. The case tests a constitutional bedrock – the separation of powers.

A filing by a bipartisan group of former secretaries of state said that Trump's directive would upend the system established by the Constitution's Elections Clause, which gives states and Congress control over how elections are run, news agency AP reported.

They said the order seeks to “unilaterally coronate the President as the country's chief election policymaker and administrator”.

If the court does not halt the order, they argued, “the snowball of executive overreach will grow swiftly and exponentially".

What did Trump's executive order mean This election directive by Trump was part of a bunch of executive orders that he had issued in the opening months of his second term, drawing legal challenges.

Over the years, Trump has repeatedly claimed that his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election was due to widespread fraud. Trump and other Republicans had promoted the notion that large number of non-citizens threatened the integrity of US elections, the report said.

