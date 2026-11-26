(Bloomberg) -- A rent freeze backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration was cleared by a state judge who dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of landlords seeking to void the measure, which went into effect last month.

The landlords sued the city’s Rent Guidelines Board in July, arguing that Mamdani improperly influenced the vote and ignored evidence of rising operating costs for building owners. A judge on Wednesday threw out the case, saying the decision to implement the freeze was not “unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious” and must be upheld.

But the judge, Brendan T. Lantry, sharply criticized Mamdani’s campaign promises to freeze the rent. The mayor’s comments were “reckless and irresponsible” because only the board can raise, freeze or adjust the rent of stabilized units in the city, the judge wrote. Correspondence between the mayor’s office and the board about the measure was “troubling” and “puts a dark shadow over the purported ‘independence’ of the board,” but it doesn’t show that the mayor dictated the decision, Lantry said.

“The court recognizes that political candidates routinely comment on prevalent policy issues while running for an elected position, but to guarantee a rent freeze to millions of New Yorkers without the authority to do so, is irresponsible and, quite frankly, invited” the lawsuit, the judge wrote. Still, there is “nothing to suggest the guideline-setting process was an orchestrated ‘sham process,” Lantry said.

In a statement, Mamdani cheered the decision. “This is a victory for tenants, for affordability and for the principle that working New Yorkers deserve a city they can afford to live in,” he said. “Because housing is not a luxury. It is a basic necessity. This holiday weekend, more than two million New Yorkers can breathe a little easier.”

Randy Mastro, a lawyer for the landlords and a former deputy mayor in the Giuliani administration who has also challenged the pied-a-terre tax backed by Mamdani, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

The suit came weeks after the board voted for the first time ever to freeze rents for both one-year and two-year leases for roughly 1 million stabilized apartments. The last one-year rent freeze was during the pandemic in 2020.

Courts have historically deferred to the Rent Guidelines Board. A state court judge dismissed a challenge by landlords to a 2016 rent freeze. While that lawsuit claimed the board didn’t account for finances of the building, this challenge focused on the mayor’s involvement.

Mamdani made the freeze a centerpiece of his mayoral campaign, contending that tenants squeezed by years of rising housing costs needed immediate relief. After taking office, he appointed a majority of the board’s members. A member of the board who represented landlords, Christina Smyth, resigned in protest hours before the vote.

Tenant advocates hailed the vote as a long-overdue reset after inflation and housing shortages left many renters facing mounting financial pressure. Landlord and housing industry groups have warned that the freeze will make it harder for owners to maintain aging buildings and finance fixes as insurance, taxes and repair costs have surged amid a tight rental market.

The case is Kenilworth Holdings LLC v New York City Rent Guidelines Board, 453580/2026, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

--With assistance from Laura Nahmias.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com