Judge dismisses Trump’s $10 billion defamation suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein report

A federal judge has dismissed President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a report concerning Trump’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled on Monday (April 13) that Trump had failed to adequately demonstrate that the article was published with “intent to be malicious,” but allowed him the opportunity to file an amended complaint.

Court says key claims require further factual review In his order, Judge Gayles noted that central questions in the case could not be resolved at this stage of litigation.

“Whether President Trump was the author of the Letter or Epstein’s friend are questions of fact that cannot be determined at this stage of the litigation,” the judge wrote.

Attorneys for the newspaper had urged the court to dismiss the case outright, arguing that the reporting was accurate and therefore not defamatory.

Trump responds, vows to refile case Reacting on social media hours after the ruling, Trump insisted the case had not been terminated.

“This is not a termination,” he wrote, describing it instead as a “suggested re-filing” of his “powerful case.”

Trump added that he intended to refile the lawsuit “on or before April 27th.”

The newspaper reported that the letter was included in a 2003 birthday album compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

The letter was later released publicly by Congress after it subpoenaed records from Epstein’s estate.

Trump has denied authorship of the letter, calling the reporting “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

Judge rejects early dismissal arguments by Journal Lawyers for The Wall Street Journal and Murdoch had asked the court to rule that the statements in the article were true and therefore not defamatory.

However, the judge declined to make such a determination at this stage, stating the issues required further examination.

WSJ reacts The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the ruling.

A spokesperson for Dow Jones, which publishes The Wall Street Journal, said the outlet stood by its reporting.

“We stand behind the reliability, rigor and accuracy of The Wall Street Journal’s reporting,” the spokesperson said.

Legal and political backdrop The ruling marks another setback in Trump’s broader legal efforts involving media coverage of his ties to Epstein, an issue that has continued to attract political and public scrutiny.

The case now moves to the next phase, where Trump may attempt to refile a revised complaint before the court deadline.