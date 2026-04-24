Judge orders Bilaal Salaam to pay $49,000 in legal fees to Jada Pinkett Smith after partial court victory

A legal dispute involving well-known figures in the United States has resulted in a court ordering financial compensation.

A judge has directed Bilaal Salaam to pay $49,000 in legal fees to Jada Pinkett Smith following a partial court victory in a civil case connected to claims involving Will Smith.

Judge Directs Bilaal Salaam to Pay $49,000 to Jada Pinkett Smith The decision marks a significant step in a case that has drawn attention due to the individuals involved and the nature of the allegations.

The dispute began after statements and claims linked to Salaam were brought into public discussion. These claims were reportedly connected to past associations with Will Smith. In response, Pinkett Smith pursued legal action, seeking to challenge the statements and address their impact. Legal proceedings moved forward with arguments from both sides, focusing on the validity of the claims and the consequences arising from them.

Also Read | Will Smith travels the world in new docu-series: 6 adventures to watch out for

According to court developments, Pinkett Smith secured a partial win in the case. While the ruling did not resolve every aspect of the dispute, it allowed her to seek reimbursement for legal expenses incurred during the process. The judge subsequently ordered Salaam to pay $49,000, covering a portion of those legal costs.

Legal experts note that such orders are not uncommon in civil cases. When one party achieves a degree of success, courts may direct the opposing side to cover certain legal fees. This is often intended to balance the financial burden of litigation and reflect the outcome of the proceedings. In this instance, the amount reflects documented expenses related to legal representation and case management.

Reports indicate that the court examined the claims and responses presented during the proceedings before arriving at its decision. The partial nature of the ruling suggests that some elements of the case may remain unresolved or subject to further legal action. However, the order to pay legal fees stands as a clear outcome at this stage.

The development also highlights the broader role of the legal system in addressing disputes involving public statements. In cases where reputational concerns are raised, individuals may seek legal remedies to contest or clarify claims. Courts then assess the available evidence and arguments to determine appropriate outcomes, which can include financial compensation.

For observers, the case underscores how legal processes operate in situations involving high-profile individuals. Despite public interest, such disputes follow established procedures, including filings, hearings, and judicial review. Outcomes are based on legal standards rather than public perception.

What has happened between the two parties Salaam said he had been asked to help Will Smith manage his public image after the 2022 Oscars incident involving Chris Rock. In his filing, he claimed relations with the Smith family worsened when he began writing a memoir that included personal details about them.

He alleged that Jada Pinkett Smith and people close to her made threats to stop him from speaking, including warnings of possible physical harm if he continued to share information about her private life. Salaam also claimed he was pushed to sign a non-disclosure agreement under pressure. He said the situation affected his personal life, ending a relationship, forcing him to leave the country, and leading to health issues such as weight gain.

In a separate development, his request for a restraining order against Pinkett Smith was rejected in February 2026, with the court saying there were not enough grounds to grant it.