Judge refuses to block Trump order limiting mail-in voting ahead of 2026 midterm polls

A federal judge has refused to block President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at creating a nationwide voter list and restricting mail-in voting, allowing the administration to move closer to introducing major changes to the US election system ahead of this year’s midterm polls, according to AP.

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Late on Wednesday, US District Judge Carl Nichols , a Trump appointee based in Washington, dismissed a plea by Democratic groups and civil rights organisations seeking to pause the order. The challengers had argued that the directive was likely unconstitutional, contending that the authority to regulate elections rests with individual states and Congress, not the president.

However, Nichols sided with the Trump administration’s argument that an injunction was premature because the executive order has not yet been implemented.

What did Nichols say? "The Court recognizes that the Postal Service may ultimately issue a final rule that directly affects Plaintiffs or their members, or that the Government may develop State Citizenship Lists that omit specific individuals due to particularized flaws. Plaintiffs may, of course, renew their motions if and when those future actions occur. Until then, however, Plaintiffs cannot show that preliminary injunctive relief is warranted," Nichols stated.

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Judge Nichols’ ruling allows for additional legal challenges once the Trump administration begins implementing the executive order. Another lawsuit aimed at blocking the directive is currently being heard in Boston.

Regardless of how quickly the administration proceeds, the ongoing primary elections, which continue into next month, are not expected to be affected by any voting rule changes.

The administration has also not yet officially published any lists of eligible voters. The groups that sought the initial temporary pause have indicated they will return to court if the government takes steps toward issuing such lists.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, one of the organisations that requested the stay from Nichols, chief executive officer, Juan Proaño, stated, “We are ready to resume the fight if and when the administration takes those next steps."

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Trump issued an order in March after a voting overhaul proposal backed by him failed to pass in Congress. The directive called for the federal government to prepare a nationwide list of eligible voters and instructed the US Postal Service to deliver mail-in ballots only to individuals included on that list.

The proposal drew criticism from election officials, who warned that it could be vulnerable to misuse and create widespread confusion in the voting process. The postal workers’ union also opposed the plan, objecting to the idea of mail carriers being tasked with overseeing ballot eligibility.

Since losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has repeatedly alleged, without evidence, that mail-in voting is plagued by fraud. He has also ordered a federal investigation into the 2020 election despite multiple audits and inquiries, including those conducted by Republican-led bodies, finding no signs of widespread voter fraud.

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Trump has additionally stated that he wants to “take over” election administration in areas governed by Democrats.

Democrats and civil rights groups maintained that an immediate restraining order from Judge Nichols was necessary, given that the primary election season is underway and states are already preparing for the fall midterm elections.

The move represents Trump’s second executive order focused on revamping the US election system. His earlier election-related order, issued shortly after the start of his second term, was blocked by several federal judges.

Among its proposed measures was a requirement for voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship while registering to vote.

(With inputs from AP)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X