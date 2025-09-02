Judge rules Donald Trump’s use of National Guard troops in Los Angeles immigration protests illegal

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration violated US law by deploying National Guard troops to Los Angeles during immigration enforcement protests last summer.

Advertisement

Judge Charles Breyer, ruling on Tuesday (September 2) in Washington, said the administration’s actions breached the Posse Comitatus Act, a law that prohibits the use of military forces for domestic law enforcement.

“In short, the defendants violated the Posse Comitatus Act,” Breyer wrote in his opinion.

Although he found the deployment unlawful, Breyer put the ruling on hold until September 12, allowing time for appeal.

Lawyers for the state said the troops went beyond protective duties, taking on policing roles such as setting up security perimeters, blocking traffic, and even detaining two people.

Advertisement

They warned that siding with the administration would “usher in a vast and unprecedented shift in the role of the military in our society.”

Administration’s defense The Trump administration argued that the Posse Comitatus Act did not apply because troops were not enforcing immigration law directly but rather protecting federal agents and property.

Administration lawyers said the Constitution permits presidents to use military forces in such cases and insisted that soldiers acted only when there were threats to federal personnel.

Judge’s concerns Breyer noted during trial that evidence showed troops had engaged in crowd control and security operations during immigration raids, raising concerns about the broad discretion given to military commanders in deciding when to intervene.

Advertisement