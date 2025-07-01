Judge Seeks US Assurances on Deportations in Birthright Case

A judge overseeing a challenge to President Donald Trump’s restrictions on automatic birthright citizenship asked the US government to confirm it won’t seek to deport impacted children during the Supreme Court’s 30-day pause on the directive.

US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland said during a hearing Monday that such written assurances, which she requested from the Justice Department by noon Tuesday, would prevent the need for a temporary restraining order pausing Trump’s directive sought by immigrant-right groups.

The groups asked for the order after the Supreme Court last week told judges in three cases to reconsider — and potentially narrow — nationwide injunctions they issued against Trump’s executive order. The high court, however, put a 30-day delay on Trump’s order, allowing time for the groups and states that sued to adjust their legal strategies.

Boardman said she wouldn’t rule on the request for a TRO until she’d reviewed the Justice Department’s filing. The judge said she would then turn her attention to the groups’ request for a longer-lasting preliminary injunction — under the groups’ new legal strategy — that would once again block enforcement of the executive order while the case proceeds.

Unlike the nationwide injunctions issued earlier that were paused by the Supreme Court, the new TRO applies to a specific group: babies born in the US on or after Feb. 19 who would be ineligible for citizenship under Trump’s order, as well as their parents. Boardman has also been asked to grant class-action status for the case to represent that same group.

