Julia Roberts under fire over remarks at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia; ‘Feel sorry for…,’ Netizens react

Julia Roberts, the Hollywood actress, faced backlash for her recent remarks at a Kamala Harris rally in Georgia. She called for more male supporters as she advocated for women's reproductive rights. While her speech energized some attendees, it sparked significant online criticism.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Julia Roberts in &#8216;Homecoming&#8217;
Julia Roberts in &#8216;Homecoming&#8217;(Julia Roberts in &#8216;Homecoming&#8217;)

Julia Roberts, the American actress and Oscar-winner, is facing backlash for her recent remarks at a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign rally. During a Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally in Georgia on Wednesday, Julia Roberts urged the masses to attract more male supporters.

Speaking in favour of Kamala Harris, the 56-year-old ardent Democrat said, "“I believe in Georgia. I wouldn’t have come home if I didn’t believe that we can accomplish really beautiful goals that will extend beyond our state’s borders,” while referring to her home state. She added, “I just hope that all the women here tonight talk to all the men that aren’t here tonight. And all you brave men who are here tonight, talk to all the other men who aren’t here tonight,” reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump vows to ‘rescue Aurora’

The Notting Hill star has previously endorsed US Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The lifelong Democrat is in the spotlight as she took the opportunity to remind voters that women's reproductive rights are at stake in this year's election.

Advocating for women's reproductive rights in the key battleground state, the Eat Pray Love actress said, “And let’s just get it going! Enough with the fighting," reported HT.

Also Read | Harris Vows to Create Bipartisan Council to Advise Her on Policy

Julia Roberts further noted, “Let’s get to the uniting, let’s get to the joy, let’s get to the repair, let’s get to prices dropping, rent dropping, and let’s get to the good stuff so we can start living our lives to the fullest potential that we have.” Despite her passionate appeal, she faced considerable backlash on social media, as netizens expressed discontent over her comments.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Taps Obama, Walz to Help Woo Male Voters From Trump

A social media user on X wrote, “How much did they pay her to embarrass herself???” Another user commented, “Yeah, someone needs to tell Julia Roberts that Kamala Harris is the ACTUAL ACTING VP of the UNITED STATES- for the past 4 years!” A third user remarked, “Julia has clearly lost it...and if there's a man in her life, I feel sorry for him. He needs to hunt around and find where she keeps his testicles, get them back and run for the hills.”

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsJulia Roberts under fire over remarks at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia; ‘Feel sorry for…,’ Netizens react

