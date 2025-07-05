Julian McMahon Net Worth: Charmed actor loses to Cancer at 56; how much did he leave behind at the time of his death?

Australian-born actor Julian McMahon, known for shows like Nip/Tuck, Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted and the Fantastic Four films, passed away in Florida. The 56-year-old actor succumbed to his battle with cancer. Julian was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Billy McMahon.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed the news, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," says Kelly McMahon’s statement to Deadline.

Julian McMahon was born on July 27, 1968, in Sydney, Australia. He started his career as a model, working in fashion hubs like London, Milan, Paris and New York. He also did Levi’s ads in Australia.

McMahon began acting in 1989 with the Australian soap The Power, The Passion. Then, he played Ben Lucini in Home and Away from 1990 to 1991. He moved to the US in 1993 and joined Another World as Ian Rain.

The actor gained more fame as Detective John Grant in Profiler (1996–2000). He later played Cole Turner in Charmed, which got him international fame. His most popular role was Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, which ran till 2010.

More recently, he starred in The Surfer. The 2024 movie had Nicolas Cage as the protagonist. He flourished on OTT with The Residence on Netflix. He played Australian PM Stephen Roos in the 2025 series.

Julian McMahon Net Worth For Nip/Tuck, Julian McMahon earned $125,000 per episode in 2007, according to Reuters. However, in the following year, the actor demanded seeking to double his salary.

Julian McMahon invested much of his wealth in real estate in both the US and Australia. In 1997, he bought a house in Hollywood Hills, near the famous Hollywood sign, for about $712,000. He later sold it in 2015 for $2.18 million, earning a profit of around $1.5 million, according to Urban.com.