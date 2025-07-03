July 4th, 2025: From banks & stock market to retail stores — Check what's open & what's closed for US Independence Day

The Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, marking the 249th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence in 1776. While millions of Americans celebrate with fireworks, cookouts, and parades, the holiday will bring widespread closures across essential services and financial markets.

Here is what you need to know about what’s open and closed on the July 4th, 2025.

Banks and Financial Institutions Most major banks—including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, CitiBank, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, and Capital One—will be closed for the holiday.

Post Offices and Mail Delivery All USPS post offices will be closed on July 4, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Only Priority Mail Express will continue operating as usual.

UPS: No pickup or delivery services. Some UPS Stores may close or have reduced hours.

FedEx: Most services suspended, with modified hours at FedEx Office locations.

Urgent shipments can be arranged through UPS Express Critical, which operates 365 days a year.

Stock Market US stock exchanges will observe the holiday:

Nasdaq and NYSE will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 3.

Markets will remain fully closed Friday, July 4.

The US bond market will also close early on July 3 and remain shut on the holiday.

Grocery and Retail stores Many retailers will remain open, though hours can vary:

Walmart: Open 6 a.m.–11 p.m.

Target: Open (check local hours).

Costco: Closed.

Sam’s Club: Open with limited hours (Plus members 8 a.m.–6 p.m., Club members 10 a.m.–6 p.m.).

Home Depot and Lowe’s: Open, with adjusted closing times.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, IKEA, Petco, PetSmart: Open regular hours.

Burlington, Nordstrom: Hours vary by location.

Restaurants and Coffee Shops Most restaurants will operate, but some will close early or have modified hours:

McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel: Generally open—confirm locally.

Starbucks, Dunkin’, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Jimmy John’s, Bonefish Grill: Hours vary by location.

Chipotle: Most locations will close early at 3 p.m.

IHOP, Firehouse Subs, Whataburger, Hooters: Open regular hours.

Tips before you go Call ahead or check apps: Hours can differ by location and franchise owner.

Expect crowds: Many Americans shop or dine out before fireworks begin.

Plan banking and mailing in advance: Most services won’t resume until Monday (July 7).

Whether you’re gathering supplies for a celebration or grabbing a quick meal, knowing what’s open can help you make the most of the holiday.

US Independence Day: July 4th Independence Day, celebrated every July 4th in the United States, marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. On that date, the Continental Congress declared the 13 American colonies free from British rule. Before independence, these colonies were controlled by the British crown and Parliament, which imposed taxes and laws that fueled growing resentment. The desire for self-governance led to the American Revolution and ultimately the founding of a new nation.

