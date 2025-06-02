June 2025 Holiday list in US: Check summer celebrations ahead — Pride Month, Juneteenth, Father's Day and more

This year, 2025, there are a total of 12 federal listed holidays in the United States of America, according to a report by USA Today. And, with June officially marking the start of summer in the US, there are a host of celebrations ahead, including Juneteenth, Father's Day, and Pride Month.

June 2025 Holidays in US — Check full schedule June 1-30 — Pride Month: Begining on the first of the month, till the end on 30th, June is celebrated as “Pride Month”, dedicated to the LGBTQ+ folk in the US, as per the report. LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and more. The celebrations mark LGBTQ history in the US, and include theme-based programmes organised by varous cities and businesses — this year's Pride in New York City has been themed as “Rise Up: Pride in Protest”, while Chicago has selected “United In Pride”, and San Diego Pride's is “Unbreakabale Pride, Unshakeable Power”, the report added.

June 19 — Juneteenth National Independence Day: The US Federal Reserve (US Fed) considers Juneteenth a bank holiday, the report said. Further, it added that besides banks, schools and the US Postal Service will also remain shut on the occasion. The historic day symbolises the end of slavery in the US and celebrates African American resilience, culture, and the ongoing pursuit of equality. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom.

