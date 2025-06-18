Juneteenth 2025: From banks, stock market to post office and stores— check what's open and closed this federal holiday

The Juneteenth National Independence Day 2025 celebrations are here, and this June 19 is yet another occasion for Americans to unite and celebrate the concept of togetherness and love in the best possible ways.

What is Juneteenth 2025, and why is it celebrated? Juneteenth marks America's "second Independence Day," commemorating June 19, 1865. On that day, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing the end of slavery . This came over two years after Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, finally freeing 250,000 enslaved Black Texans . Early celebrations began in 1866 with church gatherings, parades, and family reunions. These traditions spread nationwide as Black communities migrated .

The holiday honors African American resilience amid delayed freedom and systemic oppression. Red foods like strawberry soda and barbecue symbolize perseverance, reflecting West African spiritual traditions . Juneteenth also fueled efforts to reunite families separated by slavery, aided by the Freedmen’s Bureau. In 2021, after decades of activism led by figures like Opal Lee, it became a federal holiday.

Modern celebrations blend joy and reflection: festivals feature music, voter drives, and educational events . Yet, its recognition faces new challenges. Recent policies have curtailed DEI initiatives and historical content. Despite this, communities nationwide will host cookouts and cultural performances .

Are banks and stock market open on Juneteenth 2025? Juneteenth 2025 will see major banking operations in the United States staying shut for the day, owing ot the fact that it is an important federal holiday. Branches of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One will be closed on the day, as reported by USA TODAY. Capital One Cafes will, however, remain open.

Meanwhile, the US stock market will be closed, and Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will also not be trading on Thursday, according to their respective sites.

Post office, UPS, Fedex operations on Juneteenth 2025 Since Juneteenth 2025 is a federal holiday, all post offices will be closed for retail transactions, and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries, according to the announcement on the USPIS official website for June 19.

Meanwhile, Priority Mail Express service will be available for US citizens on June 18, as well as on all other days in the year, including federal holidays.

FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will be available on June 19, according to the respective companies' websites. FedEx and UPS office locations will also be open, but the hours of operation of local offices need to be verified once.

Will retailers stay open? According to ABC News, Walmart and Target will be open during normal hours.

A wide range of other retailers will also be open, including wholesale outlets like Costco, Kroger, and more.