The Juneteenth National Independence Day falls on June 19, and on this day in 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with 2,000 troops to enforce the emancipation of 250,000 enslaved Black people.
This came two and a half years after President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, delayed by Texas’s remote location and resistance to ending slavery. While the 13th Amendment formally abolished slavery nationwide, June 19 became a symbolic "Independence Day" for Black Americans.
In 2021, after decades of advocacy led by activists like Opal Lee, Juneteenth became the US’s newest federal holiday. President Biden, during his tenure, declared this as a new federal holiday, and America's Second Independence Day.
The US celebrates Juneteenth to honor both liberation and resilience. While the Emancipation Proclamation declared enslaved people free in Confederate states, it relied on Union enforcement. Texas, largely untouched by Union troops until 1865, became the final frontier for emancipation. But Juneteenth isn’t just about the past. As scholar Angela Davis notes, it’s a day to recognize "progress" while confronting America’s "distance we have to travel" toward justice. It embodies the unyielding hope of a people who transformed trauma into community, education, and cultural pride, a legacy that fuels ongoing struggles for equality.
Celebrating Juneteenth blends reflection, joy, and action. Here’s how to engage culturally:
Share these heartfelt messages with your loved ones, or patriots who have a history of sacrifice towards America to honor this federal holiday: