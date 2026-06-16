Juneteenth 2026: From banks, stock markets to post offices and retail stores—Here’s what’s open and closed in the US

Juneteenth, observed on June 19, marks the end of slavery in the United States and is recognised as a federal holiday. As a result, several government services, financial institutions, and businesses adjust their operations. Here’s a detailed look at what typically remains open and what stays closed on Juneteenth.

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Banks Banks in the United States are closed on Juneteenth because it is a Federal Reserve holiday.

Banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, and others will shut branch operations for the day. However, customers can still use online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and digital payment services, which continue to function normally.

Postal Services The US Postal Service (USPS) does not operate regular mail delivery or retail services on Juneteenth.

Post offices remain closed, and there is no standard mail pickup or delivery. However, Priority Mail Express continues to operate, as it is the only USPS service that runs on most federal holidays.

Private courier companies such as FedEx and UPS may operate on modified schedules, with some services delayed or reduced depending on location and service type.

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Stock Markets The US stock markets are closed, including:

-NYSE (New York Stock Exchange)

-NASDAQ

Government offices Federal government offices are closed on Juneteenth, including:

-Social Security offices

-Federal courts

-Immigration services (USCIS field offices)

Most administrative agencies State and local government offices may also close, but this varies by state. In states that officially recognise Juneteenth as a public holiday, closures are more widespread.

Schools and Universities Most public schools and colleges are closed on Juneteenth, especially if the academic calendar aligns with summer break or federal holiday schedules.

However, during extended academic sessions or summer programs, some institutions may remain open but without administrative services.

Retail stores and supermarkets Unlike federal institutions, most supermarkets, malls, and retail stores remain open on Juneteenth.

Large chains such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Costco generally operate normal hours, although some locations may adjust staffing or reduce hours slightly depending on regional policies.

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Convenience stores, pharmacies, and gas stations also remain open, making Juneteenth a relatively normal shopping day for most consumers.

Restaurants and Entertainment Restaurants, cafes, cinemas, amusement parks, national parks and entertainment venues typically remain open and may even see increased business due to the public holiday.

Some cities also host Juneteenth cultural events, parades, concerts, and community gatherings, which can impact local traffic and business hours in certain areas.