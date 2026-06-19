Juneteenth 2026: What's open and closed? Find out if banks, USPS, stock markets, and retail stores are operating

Juneteenth 2026, observed on Friday (June 19), is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the end of slavery. Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, the holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved African Americans that they were free—more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

As Americans commemorate Juneteenth, closures and holiday hours will affect a range of services and businesses. Here's a detailed guide to what's open and what's closed on June 19, 2026.

Are banks open on Juneteenth 2026? No. Most major banks across the United States will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of the federal holiday.

Banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and other institutions typically close their branches on federal holidays. Customers can still access online banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking apps for routine transactions.

Is USPS open on Juneteenth? No. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not operate on Juneteenth.

Post offices nationwide will be closed, and regular mail delivery services will be suspended for the day. USPS retail locations will also remain closed for customer transactions.

Are Government offices open? No. Since Juneteenth is a federal holiday, federal government offices will be closed on June 19.

This includes many federal agencies, courts, administrative offices, State and local government offices.

Is the Stock Market open on Juneteenth? No. U.S. financial markets will be closed on Friday, June 19.

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will suspend trading for the holiday. The U.S. bond market will also be closed.

Trading will resume on Monday, June 22, following the holiday weekend.

Are retail stores open on Juneteenth? Yes. Most major retailers will remain open on Juneteenth, although individual store hours may vary by location.

Stores expected to operate under normal or near-normal schedules include:

Walmart

Target

Costco

Best Buy

Home Depot

Lowe's

IKEA

Macy's

Kohl's

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

Nordstrom

Petco

Consumers are encouraged to check local store hours online before visiting, as some locations may adjust their schedules for the holiday.

Are restaurants and coffee chains open? Yes. Most restaurant chains and coffee shops will continue serving customers on Juneteenth.

Popular chains expected to remain open include:

McDonald's

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Taco Bell

IHOP

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Wendy's