Jury begins deliberations in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

The jury in the high-profile trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has begun its deliberations, as the music mogul faces multiple serious charges that could see him spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Twelve jurors — eight men and four women — were sent out of the courtroom on Monday (June 30) to begin weighing the evidence presented during a lengthy seven-week trial in New York. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

If found guilty of racketeering, Combs could receive a life sentence. The sex trafficking charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the prostitution-related offence has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Before deliberations began, Judge Arun Subramanian spent more than two hours briefing the jurors on the legal standards they must apply when reviewing the charges. He also instructed them to choose a foreperson to help lead their discussions.

Closing arguments from both sides wrapped up last week, with prosecutors portraying Combs as the leader of a criminal network that used his fame and staff to organise sex trafficking. They described a pattern of abuse that, they argued, was central to Combs’ lifestyle.

In contrast, the defence insisted that the acts described were consensual and part of what they called a “swingers lifestyle,” claiming the parties — known as “freak-offs” — were drug-fuelled but not criminal.

At the end of Monday’s proceedings, Judge Subramanian complimented both legal teams, calling their performance “exceptional” and noting that the case offered meaningful roles to younger lawyers.

He also granted a request from Combs’ defence lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, allowing the defendant to take books back to his holding cell while he awaits the jury’s decision.