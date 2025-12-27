Just another witch hunt – Trump cries foul as DOJ uncovers one million more pages in Jeffrey Epstein probe

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the Justice Department after federal prosecutors disclosed the discovery of more than one million additional documents linked to the late financier and sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting political tensions over transparency, accountability and the handling of the long-running sex trafficking investigation.

Trump accuses Democrats of ‘hoax’ and political diversion In a post shared on 26 December, Trump framed the renewed focus on Epstein as a politically motivated distraction, accusing Democrats of weaponising the investigation to undermine Republican achievements.

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

The remarks came amid mounting scrutiny of the Justice Department’s failure to meet a congressionally mandated deadline to release Epstein-related records.

One million more documents uncovered implies major delay On 24 December, the US Department of Justice announced that federal prosecutors in New York, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had identified and handed over “a million more documents” potentially connected to the Epstein investigation.

The department said the material had been transferred from the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office and would be reviewed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires public disclosure subject to victim protections.

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the department said. “Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks.”

Officials later acknowledged that full compliance with the law could be delayed beyond the statutory deadline.

Lawmakers demand answers and independent scrutiny The Christmas Eve announcement intensified bipartisan frustration on Capitol Hill. A group of 12 US senators — 11 Democrats and one Republican — urged Acting Inspector General Don Berthiaume to investigate why the Justice Department missed the deadline.

Victims, they said, “deserve full disclosure” and the “peace of mind” that would come from an independent audit.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, one of the authors of the transparency law, accused the department of breaching its obligations.

“DOJ did break the law by making illegal redactions and by missing the deadline,” Massie wrote on X.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said he and Massie would “continue to keep the pressure on” and suggested further releases followed threats of contempt proceedings.

Sharp political divide over transparency in Epstein Files Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the disclosure of additional files as evidence of concealment.

“A Christmas Eve news dump of ‘a million more files’ only proves what we already know: Trump is engaged in a massive coverup,” Schumer said. “The question Americans deserve answered is simple: WHAT are they hiding — and WHY?”

By contrast, the White House defended the department’s handling of the disclosures, praising Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“President Trump has assembled the greatest cabinet in American history, which includes Attorney General Bondi and her team — like Deputy Attorney General Blanche — who are doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

A shifting narrative on Epstein files The latest discovery marks a sharp reversal from earlier assurances. In July, the FBI and Justice Department said they had conducted an “exhaustive review” and concluded no further evidence warranted release. That assessment did not suggest officials were unaware of additional material.