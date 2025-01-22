Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump's youngest son, is reportedly planning to launch a luxury real estate company along with his two business partners.

Barron, 18, incorporated his business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming last July. However, the company was dissolved just four months after Donald Trump won the US Presidential Elections, according to a Newsweek report.

The company is scheduled to be relaunched in spring 2025. It had listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach as its principal address, it added.

Barron Trump's business partners Cameron Roxburgh is one of the business partners of Barron, who attended Palm Beach School Oxbridge Academy, costing $40,000 a year. The company was dissolved earlier to avoid media attention during the election.

The new venture will deal with a high-end real estate development that will have properties and golf courses in the US states inlcuding Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

Carter Fulcher is also part of Trump's real estate venture. Fulcher is a partner of a luxury real estate company in Idaho and the cousin of Idaho Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher. However, Russ Fulcher is not a part of the business, Roxburgh told NewsWeek.

Donald Trump's role in the new venture Donald Trump had provided “private advice” and approves ideas of his son, according to Roxbourgh. However, the US President is not giving any funds for the business, but it may get incorporated as a subsidiary of the Trump Organization. The plans regarding incorporation remain unclear for now.

