Justice Department drops legal pursuits against Donald Trump over election subversion and classified documents cases

  • Federal prosecutors have dropped the appeal of a case accusing President-elect Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents and requested the dismissal of charges in the 2020 election subversion case.

Published26 Nov 2024, 01:32 AM IST
Federal prosecutors on Monday (November 25) filed motions to dismiss criminal charges against President-elect Donald Trump, including allegations of attempting to overturn the 2020 election and illegally retaining classified documents.

The decision was based on longstanding Justice Department policy that prohibits the prosecution of sitting presidents.

Justice Department’s policy cited

Special counsel Jack Smith, who pursued the charges against Trump with vigor, emphasized that the decision was not a reflection on the merits of the cases but rather adherence to Justice Department protocol.

"That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind," prosecutors stated in filings.

Legal and political context

The move effectively concludes two high-profile federal cases that posed significant legal threats to Trump: one involving allegations of election interference and another related to the alleged hoarding of classified documents. Both cases were being tried in federal courts in Washington, D.C., and Florida, respectively.

Trump, who has consistently labeled the cases as politically motivated, had pledged to dismiss Smith as special counsel upon taking office in January.

Impact of the Supreme Court ruling

The decision to drop the cases also reflects the practical impact of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July, which granted former presidents broad immunity from prosecution for actions taken while in office. The ruling stalled the 2020 election interference case, forcing prosecutors to reassess their strategy.

A return to the White House

Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in this month’s election ensures his return to the White House without the looming threat of federal scrutiny for the dismissed cases. The announcement marks the end of a legal saga that had once been seen as a defining moment in the accountability of a former president.

