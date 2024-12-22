In a shocking legal complaint, Blake Lively accuses her director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of 'It Ends With Us', claiming a retaliatory campaign aimed at damaging her reputation ensued after she reported his misconduct.

Blake Lively has accused her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment on the movie's set, along with a subsequent attempt to "destroy" her reputation, in a legal complaint.

The complaint, obtained by The Associated Press and reported by The New York Times, was filed on Friday with the California Civil Rights Department and precedes a potential lawsuit. The complaint names Baldoni, the studio behind the romantic drama It Ends With Us, and Baldoni's publicists as defendants.

In the complaint, Lively accused Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan" to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour" by Baldoni and a producer on the movie, AP reported.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Lively said in a statement to the Times. A representative for Lively referred the AP to the Times report, in which Lively denied planting or spreading negative information about Baldoni or the studio.

Who is Justin Baldoni? Justin Baldoni, the son of Sharon and Sam Baldoni, was born in 1984 in Los Angeles and raised in Medford, Oregon. His mother is a Feng Shui designer, as noted on her Instagram, while his father, prior to becoming a producer for his son's projects such as My Last Days and Clouds, was the chairman and CEO of Baldoni Entertainment, an entertainment marketing firm.

Early career Justin Baldoni began his acting career with a 2004 appearance on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. He later took on roles in Heroes and The Bold and the Beautiful, and also developed a male empowerment talk show called Man Enough. He was also seen as an actor in Jane the Virgin.

According to the company's LinkedIn page, Justin Baldoni co-founded Wayfarer Entertainment production studio in 2013, which later produced It Ends With Us. The production of It Ends With Us, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, was surrounded by rumors of a feud between Lively and Baldoni during filming. Business Insider reported that Baldoni was notably absent from press events with other cast members, and the two were not photographed together at the film's premiere.

Lively faced significant backlash amid the rumored conflict, with fans criticizing the Gossip Girl star, suggesting she was unlikeable and difficult to work with, according to Business Insider.