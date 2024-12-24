Days after facing allegations of sexual harassment by ‘It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni suffered another setback. The actor lost the prestigious ‘Voice of Solidarity’ award, which he had received earlier this month for advocating women's and girls' rights.

Citing the lawsuit, the organisation, stated that Baldoni's conduct was “in contrary to the values of Vital Voices the spirit of the Award”

“The Voices of Solidarity” award honours men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating for women and girls," wrote Vital Voices in a statement shared on Instagram.

“The communications among Mr. Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit — and the PR effort they indicate — are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the Award. We have notified Mr. Baldoni that we have rescinded this award,” the statement read further.

Blake Lively's allegations against Justin Baldoni Blake Lively filed a complaint claiming that Baldoni and a lead producer had behaved unacceptably during the filming of box office hit "It Ends With Us."

The allegations included that Baldoni -- who also directed the film -- had spoken inappropriately about his sex life, and had sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script and had not been agreed to.

They also detailed how lead producer Jamey Heath had watched Lively while she was topless, despite having been asked to turn away.