Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni sexual harassment case: Actor-Director Justin Baldoni, in his first reaction to ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively's sexual harassment on the set of the movie claims, said that it was the latter's “desperate attempt” to “fix her negative reputation”. Justin Baldoni has been accused of sexual harassment and embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage the actor's reputation.

Denying all claims made by Blake Lively as “categorically false accusations”, Justin Baldoni said Blake Lively's negative reputation originated from her “her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, called the claims “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious.” Pushing back against Blake Lively's allegations of a coordinated campaign to damage her reputation, saying the studio “proactively” hired a crisis manager “due to the multiple demands and threats made by Ms [Blake] Lively during production.”

The Justin Baldoni team also alleged that Blake Lively threatened to not appear on set and not promote the film “if her demands were not met.”

WHAT DID BLAKE LIVELY ACCUSE JUSTIN BALDONI OF? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred together in ‘It Ends With Us’ – an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel, released in August, exceeding box office expectations with a USD 50 million debut.

While there were reports of discords between the two actors, the sexual harassment complaints have surfaced months after the release of the film with Blake Lively, in her lawsuit, outlining allegations ranging from making “inappropriate” comments about her weight, discussing sexual topics and references to Justin Baldoni's porn addiction. This, she alleged, happened in front of her and other cast members.