Justin Bieber’s ‘loose cannon’ behavior alarms Hailey’s friends amid split rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage, which has drawn the attention of fans globally, seems to be falling apart.

Hailey Bieber is facing increasing pressure from friends who are "urging her to leave" Justin Bieber amid concerns about his "unacceptable behavior". According to The US Sun, which has cited a source close to the couple as revealing that Hailey has been struggling with her marriage almost since its inception. “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” the insider was quoted as sharing. “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon.”

Hailey’s friends are reportedly worried about the toll his actions are taking on her well-being.

Hailey Bieber faces tough decision over marriage to Justin RadarOnline reports that Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage is on the brink, with sources revealing that Hailey is growing increasingly frustrated with her husband’s behavior. Friends of the model are reportedly urging her to leave Justin due to his “immature” actions and struggles with substance abuse, especially now that they have a young child together.

Hailey’s ultimatum Hailey is allegedly ready to take a tough stance if Justin doesn’t mature. Insiders tell RadarOnline that she’s prepared to seek a portion of Justin’s $300 million fortune and potentially fight for custody of their five-month-old son, Jack.

Justin’s struggles and concerns over Diddy’s trial Justin Bieber is reportedly also troubled by the possibility of being forced to testify at the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Despite Combs' insistence on his innocence, Bieber is said to fear that his connection to the hip-hop mogul could “ruin” his career and life, according to a source close to him, as per the report.

Substance abuse relapse Justin, a recovering addict who has openly discussed his struggles with alcohol, pills, and party drugs, raised concerns when he posted disturbing photos on Instagram from a trip to Aspen, Colorado with Hailey. The images showed him using a bong while wrapped in a blanket, exhaling a cloud of smoke. "Hailey agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober," an insider shared with RadarOnline. "Seeing him backslide now – especially since he’s a new dad – is frightening. She will leave him before he can drag her down."

Mental health woes and concerns over his behavior Justin has also been open about his mental health challenges, including severe depression and anxiety. Sources say this has contributed to his erratic behavior, such as swimming in icy waters and lounging in freezing temperatures while wearing only his underwear. An insider shared that Hailey has always been there to keep him grounded but is now concerned that their marriage has reached an irreparable point.

“Hailey has had it with Justin’s 'woe is me' attitude,” the source said. “Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved.”

Hailey’s focus on her son’s future Despite the ongoing turmoil, Hailey’s primary concern remains her son, Jack. The model is reportedly determined to secure her son’s future, and if necessary, she’s willing to fight Justin for everything to ensure Jack is well taken care of.

Justin’s fragile state Justin’s mental state is said to be deteriorating, with sources telling RadarOnline that he’s carrying heavy emotional baggage, leading to increased worry among his inner circle. One source commented, “Justin is struggling in a big way. He feels like there’s no way he can lighten the load. His recent appearance in New York really hit home just how fragile he’s becoming.”

Justin’s appearance in New York raised eyebrows, with fans noting his gaunt, hollow-eyed look, a stark contrast to the fresh-faced pop star who rose to fame 16 years ago. Dressed in loose, disheveled clothes with a shaved head, Justin appeared weighed down by the pressures surrounding him.