Justin Fairfax children, estranged wife, net worth: What we know after murder-suicide

New details have emerged in the murder-suicide involving former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, shedding light on their family, and circumstances leading up to the incident.

Authorities said the couple’s two teenage children—son Cameron and daughter Carys—were inside their Annandale, Virginia home at the time of the shooting.

Their son Cameron, a high school student and basketball player, called 911 shortly after midnight, initially reporting that his mother had been attacked. Police later confirmed she had been shot.

Justin Fairfax had previously shared glimpses of family life on social media, posting photos from Cameron’s basketball games and Carys’ lacrosse tournaments, reflecting their active involvement in school sports and extracurricular activities.

Officials described the situation as chaotic and traumatic, noting that both children were present in the home during the incident. Victim support services are currently assisting them.

Estranged wife: Dentist and academic achiever Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, 49, was a practicing dentist with an established career, as per People. After earning her undergraduate degree from Duke University, she went on to complete a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Dentistry in 2005.

She was later recognised as the dental school’s “Alumnus of the Decade,” according to past social media posts by Justin Fairfax.

The couple met as students at Duke University and married in 2006.

Divorce proceedings The couple had been married for 19 years but were going through what police described as a “complicated” or “messy” divorce at the time of the incident.

Cerina Fairfax had filed for divorce last year, and Justin Fairfax had reportedly been served legal paperwork related to the proceedings days before the shooting. He was also due to appear in court in the coming days.

Police had previously responded to the home in January following an allegation made by Justin Fairfax, though no arrest was made after authorities reviewed evidence.

Murder-suicide details According to investigators, Justin Fairfax shot his wife multiple times before moving to another part of the house and fatally shooting himself.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the incident appeared to have unfolded rapidly, with no prolonged confrontation.

Authorities found both individuals dead after the 911 call. Police have indicated that no other suspects are being sought and the investigation remains ongoing.

Justin Fairfax: Career and net worth Justin Fairfax, 47, served as Virginia’s 41st lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 and was previously a federal prosecutor. He later returned to legal practice after leaving office.