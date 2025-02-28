Justin Trudeau warns Donald Trump amid tariff threats: ‘We will have immediate and extremely strong response’

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday issued a strict warning to the United States amid potential imposition of tariffs by the Donald Trump administration, saying that his government will have an “immediate and extremely strong” response.

As per a report by ANI quoting CBC News, Trudeau assured that Canada will take necessary action to avoid the tariffs.

“We will continue to do that work and do everything necessary to avoid these tariffs coming in, but like I said, if on Tuesday there are unjustified tariffs brought in on Canada, we will have an immediate and extremely strong response, as Canadians expect,” he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The Canadian PM assured that the government is focussed on making sure that there are no tariffs imposed on the country by the Trump administration.

Also Read | Trump’s tariff onslaught is coming faster than his team can carry out

“The first thing on tariffs is to emphasise that our government, and indeed all of Team Canada, premiers, business leaders, community leaders, are focused on one thing, making sure that come Tuesday and for the weeks that follow, there are no tariffs imposed on Canada,” he said.

Tensions grow between US and Canada Justin Trudeau's statement comes on the back of growing tensions between US and Canada.

US President Donald Trump has for the past few weeks repeatedly alleged that Canada and Mexico are sending illicit drugs into the US.

To counter this, Trump said that he will move forward with the imposition of tariffs on both countries, starting March 4.

Advertisement

In addition to this, reciprocal tariffs are set to continue till April 2 with full force, according to the Trump administration.

Also Read | Donald Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico to take effect on March 4

Justin Trudeau however rubbished such allegations made by Donald Trump.

“The tariffs that the president speaks of for next week are centered around the fentanyl crisis that they're facing in the United States, but that we are also facing in Canada,” the Canadian prime minister said.

“And for months now, I've been emphasising that less than one per cent of the fentanyl that arrives in the United States comes from Canada,” he added.

What did Donald Trump say? US President Donald Trump on February 4 had paused the imposition of tariffs on imports Canada and Mexico for 30 days, saying that he spoke to his counterparts from both countries and arrived at the decision.

Advertisement

"Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Also Read | Trump orders new tariff probe into US copper imports

Citing the smuggling of drugs across the border, Trump has vowed to stop or "seriously limit" such drugs, especially Fentanyl.

"Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH 4 will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," read Trump's post.

Advertisement

In addition, China will also be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff from March 4.