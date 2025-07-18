Juul gets second chance as FDA allows tobacco and menthol vapes to stay on sale

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday that Juul can keep selling its tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes. Regulators reviewed studies showing these products help adult smokers switch from traditional cigarettes, which contain more harmful chemicals.

The decision covers Juul’s reusable device and nicotine pods in 3% and 5% strengths but doesn’t include fruit or candy flavors, which Juul stopped selling in 2019. FDA stressed this isn’t full approval and repeated its warning: nonsmokers and teens should never vape.

Company’s rocky path to authorization Juul faced near collapse after the FDA banned its products in 2022, claiming missing safety data. The company fought back in court, leading the FDA to pause the ban and reopen its review.

Once valued at $13 billion, Juul lost its top market spot after paying $2.8 billion to settle lawsuits over its role in the teen vaping crisis. CEO K.C. Crosthwaite called the FDA’s reversal a "significant milestone," noting Juul now joins only one other U.S. company authorized to sell menthol vapes.

Health groups blast decision over teen risks Anti-tobacco advocates reacted angrily, arguing Juul’s sleek, easy-to-hide devices caused youth vaping to surge from 11.7% in 2017 to 27.5% in 2019. Yolonda Richardson of Tobacco-Free Kids warned: “Authorizing the product that sparked this crisis is a big step backward”.

Recent data shows 12.6% of teen vapers still use Juul, making it a top brand despite FDA claims of declining youth use. Critics specifically questioned allowing menthol flavors, which studies show appeal to teens.

What’s next for Juul and vaping rules Juul plans to seek FDA authorization for newer devices and possibly additional flavors. The decision signals a potential policy shift, as regulators face pressure to clear backlogged vaping applications and curb illegal imports like flavored Elf Bar devices from China.