Juvenile curfew declared in Washington DC; Mayor Muriel Bowser announces nighttime curfew after Halloween ruckus

Juvenile curfew order was imposed in Washington DC on Saturday after Halloween evening misbehaviour. Executive Office of Washington DC Mayor on November 1 announced restrictions on movement of those below 18 during nighttime over the next few days, in the wake of disorderly behaviour in the past weeks.

The decision follows Halloween-related incidents where young people engaged in brawling, blocked streets and endangered public safety. “The behavior on Halloween evening – which included young people brawling, blocking streets, and moving into commercial establishments in large groups, endangering both themselves and others in the area – follows several weekends of similar behavior by youth in neighborhoods across the District,” the notice issued by Mayor Muriel Bowser states.

Curfew time: From 11:00 PM till 6:00 AM Curfew last date: November 5 ‘All juveniles are subject to a curfew’ Muriel Bowser in a post on X stated, “We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC. Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5.”

Clarifying the reason for the curfew, Muriel Bowser added, “This is in response to several weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior which endangered both themselves and others.”

This comes after five youth were arrested on October 31 by the police and one officer suffered minor injuries. Besides the curfew, the police will designate special zones which are at high risk for disorderly conduct. These locations will have longer curfew times, beginning as early as 6:00 PM.

Furthermore, the notice warns the youths against declaration of temporary curfew zone in case of a group gathering of more than seven youth citing threat to “safety of the youth, residents, or the public.”

List of Special Juvenile Curfew Zones On Saturday night, Chief of Police Pamela A Smith announced several of the above mentioned "Special Juvenile Curfew Zones" as specified here:

Navy Yard

near the U Street Coridor

Banneker Recreation Center near Howard University

Union Station The Navy Yard juvenile curfew zones covers the stretch between Interstate 695 and the Anacostia River on the north and south. It covers the area between 8th Street SE in the east and South Capitol in the west, FOX5 reported

The designated zone near the U Street Corridor covers the stretch between 9th Street NW and Florida Avenue in the east and 15th Street from T Street to V Street NW in the west. It covers the area between V Street and Vermont Avenue NW in the north and T Street NW in the south.

The zone at Banneker Recreation Center stretches between Georgia Avenue NW and 9th Street NW to the east and west. It covers the area between Euclid Street NW and W Street NW to the north and south.