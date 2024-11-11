‘Kafkaesque nature of…’: Elon Musk reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments on ‘the only way to save US’

Elon Musk agreed with Vivek Ramaswamy's comments over ‘band of small-government revolutionaries’. In another post, Ramaswamy had highlighted the significant chance for Republicans to reshape federal bureaucracy and governance.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently reacted to a couple of posts made by American leader Vivek Ramaswamy on X.
Elon Musk agreed on Wednesday to Donald Trump's supporter Vivek Ramaswamy's comment on the “only way” to save America. The Republican Party leader on Monday advocated for “a band of small-government revolutionaries” who can “save our nation”.

Reacting to Vivek Ramaswamy's comments, Elon Musk expressed his interest in knowing about US Presidential Elections winner Donald Trump's recommendations for roles in the new administration.

“Absolutely! Would be interesting to hear recommendations for roles in the new administration for consideration by the President,” read an X post by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk expresses excitement over hearing recommendations for roles in the new Trump administration.

Elon Musk also reshared another post made by Ramaswamy which called Republicans' resounding victory in US polls as “once in a century” opportunity to “radically downsize the size, scope, and mission of the federal government.”

Elon Musk reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy's comments.

“Indeed, the obstacles are overcoming the Kafkaesque nature of the rules governing this vast bureaucracy and ensuring that maniacally dedicated small-government revolutionaries join this administration,” Elon Musk said in another post while reacting to Ramaswamy's thoughts.

Elon Musk had been a strong critic of Biden government for its tough regulation, especially in the space industry. The tech billionaire has also criticised the outgoing US President Joe Biden over his stance on illegal immigration issue. 

During 2020 US Elections, Elon Musk had described himself as “half Democrat, half Republican”. He was even known for supporting Donald Trump's rival Hillay Clinton in 2016 US Presidential Elections. However, he  began hitting out at US President Joe Biden and his administration over their policies soon after he was elected. 

In 2022, Elon Musk had also slammed Democratic party and labelled them as the “party of division and hate”, reported HT.

Elon Musk's support to Donald Trump

During the recently concluded US Presidential Elections, Elon Musk had been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, whether it is by channelising his donations on Trump's election campaign or using his influence over public. Experts believe, that Elon Musk can get a crucial role Donald Trump's administration. However, there has been no clarity over the issue. Donald Trump applauded Elon Musk while addressing the public first time after US Presidential Elections vote count. During his address on November 6, the Republican leader had called the most genius person and urged the need for America to protect geniuses like him in future.

 

(More to come)

 

11 Nov 2024, 02:28 PM IST
