Kai Trump on LPGA debut struggles: 'Good shots — Wrong spots'

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, made her LPGA debut on Thursday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The 18-year-old amateur, playing on a sponsor’s exemption at The Annika, opened with a 13-over-par 83, placing her last in a field stacked with top global talent.

“I was definitely more nervous than I expected,” Kai Trump admitted after her round. “I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots.”

Struggling early, settling late Starting on the back nine alongside Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and Germany’s Olivia Cowan, Kai Trump received warm applause on the 10th tee and again when she found the fairway with her opening drive.

But nerves quickly showed. She bogeyed her first four holes, settling only after a par at the par-five 14th.

She mixed two more bogeys with a pair of pars over the next stretch, including a solid up-and-down at 16, making the turn at six-over 41.

“The whole time I was nervous without a doubt,” she said. “But I kind of got it going afterwards.”

A challenging FLPGA debut Kai Trump’s struggles continued out of the turn. She dropped a shot on the 1st, then carded two double-bogeys in four holes, followed by two more bogeys coming home.

Still, she maintained a positive outlook: “I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there.”

Rising amateur Despite the rocky debut, Kai Trump remains a rising name in Florida’s junior golf circuit. Ranked 461st by the American Junior Golf Association, she had long been considered a longshot to contend this week.

Her LPGA appearance came just a day after the University of Miami announced her commitment to play for the Hurricanes for the 2026–27 season.

Ryu Hae-ran sets early pace While Kai Trump learned hard lessons, South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran surged to the top with a six-under 64, leading by one over Australia’s Grace Kim.