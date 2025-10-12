Kai Trump shares first episode of new video series, plays golf with grandfather President Donald Trump at D.C. Course

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, has unveiled a new YouTube series titled "1 on 1 with Kai Trump," offering viewers an intimate glimpse into her relationship with her grandfather.

Advertisement

Kai Trump launches new YouTube series with grandpa Donald Trump The inaugural episode features the pair enjoying a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, a private course renowned for its scenic views and challenging layout.

In the video, Kai, an 18-year-old University of Miami golf commit, refers to President Trump affectionately as "Grandpa," highlighting their shared passion for the sport.

Also Read | Kai Trump credits grandfather Donald Trump for her growing golf career

The episode showcases their camaraderie, with Kai demonstrating her golfing skills and discussing her aspirations. The series aims to provide fans with personal insights into the Trump family's dynamics, blending sports with familial bonds.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Know more about Kai Trump Kai Trump has rapidly ascended as a prominent figure in both the athletic and digital realms. As the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, she has amassed a substantial social media following, boasting over 6 million followers across platforms.

Her influence extends beyond social media; in July 2025, she secured a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Accelerator Active Energy, an energy drink company known for its partnerships with athletes like Travis Kelce and Livvy Dunne.

Advertisement

In a promotional video for the brand, Kai playfully chose Accelerator over her grandfather's preferred Diet Coke, saying, "Sorry, Grandpa," showcasing her growing presence in the influencer space.