Quote of the Day by Kalpana Chawla on her 64th birth anniversary: ‘The path from dreams to success does exist…’

“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.” — Kalpana Chawla

LiveMint's quote of the day is dedicated to Kalpana Chawla on her 64th birth anniversary. She was the first woman of Indian origin to soar into space.

What does the quote mean? In the quote, Kalpana Chawla acknowledged that success wasn't a stroke of luck, but a navigable route that required three distinct mental tools — vision, courage, and perseverance.

Kalpana's quote should be broken into three for better understanding:

“The vision to find it”: Success isn't always a paved highway; sometimes it’s a hidden trail. Kalpana, in the quote, suggested that the vision is the ability to look past the current circumstances and see a destination that others claim is impossible. “The courage to get on to it”: The “path”, she said, is often terrifying because it leads into the unknown. Courage isn't the absence of fear; it’s the decision that your dream is more important than your comfort. It’s the act of actually enrolling, applying, or launching. “The perseverance to follow it”: Kalpana noted that the most gruelling part of achieving a dream was perseverance. Every path has obstacles, technical failures, personal losses, or societal pushback. But it is perseverance that keeps a human moving when the initial “courage” high wears off, and the real work begins.

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How to apply it today? In an era of rapid digital transformation, Kalpana’s life reminds us that specialisation is secondary to curiosity.

To follow her path in 2026, one must cultivate "vision" to see opportunities where others see barriers, and "perseverance" to stay the course when the trajectory gets turbulent.

In a world of digital noise, a person must follow a path they actually want, and not just because it's “trending”. In the current times, courage often means being willing to be a beginner in public — whether it’s learning to work alongside AI or starting a new creative venture.

We often think of perseverance as a grand, heroic act, but it’s often just the discipline to stay focused on one project for more than a week.

As Kalpana Chawla famously said, you are “just your intelligence”. Your background doesn't define your ceiling—your willingness to stay on the path does.

Where did Kalpana Chawla say these words? Kalpana Chawla said these famous words in a message to students from the Space Shuttle Columbia. It was her three-part blueprint for turning abstract ambition into reality.

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Who is Kalpana Chawla? Born in the small town of Karnal, Haryana, Kalpana Chawla (1962–2003) was the first woman of Indian origin to travel into space.

From drawing aeroplanes in her school notebooks to logging over 30 days, 14 hours, and 54 minutes in the Earth's orbit, her journey is the ultimate success story. Chawla’s path was marked by a relentless refusal to accept the word “no”.

After becoming the first woman to study Aeronautical Engineering at Punjab Engineering College, she moved to the United States to pursue her Master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas in 1984, followed by a doctorate from the University of Colorado in 1988.

Her technical brilliance eventually caught the eye of NASA, where she was selected as an astronaut candidate in 1994.

In 1997, she made her first spaceflight aboard Space Shuttle Columbia on mission STS-87, a 15-day mission dedicated to scientific research as part of the United States Microgravity Payload-4.

Her second mission, STS-107, came to a tragic end on 1 February 2003, following 16 days of conducting science onboard the space shuttle Columbia. The space shuttle Columbia broke apart as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, killing all seven crew members, including Kalpana.

Even decades later, "KC", as her colleagues called her, isn't just a historical figure; she is a modern symbol of meritocracy.

In a year where India's own space missions, like Gaganyaan, are reaching new heights, her legacy serves as the foundational "north star" for female scientists and engineers worldwide.