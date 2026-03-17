Quote of the Day by Kalpana Chawla on her 64th birth anniversary: ‘The path from dreams to success does exist…’

“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.” — Kalpana Chawla

LiveMint's quote of the day is dedicated to Kalpana Chawla on her 64th birth anniversary. She was the first woman of Indian origin to soar into space.

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What does the quote mean? In the quote, Kalpana Chawla acknowledged that success wasn't a stroke of luck, but a navigable route that required three distinct mental tools — vision, courage, and perseverance.

Kalpana's quote should be broken into three for better understanding:

“The vision to find it”: Success isn't always a paved highway; sometimes it’s a hidden trail. Kalpana, in the quote, suggested that the vision is the ability to look past the current circumstances and see a destination that others claim is impossible. “The courage to get on to it”: The “path”, she said, is often terrifying because it leads into the unknown. Courage isn't the absence of fear; it’s the decision that your dream is more important than your comfort. It’s the act of actually enrolling, applying, or launching. “The perseverance to follow it”: Kalpana noted that the most gruelling part of achieving a dream was perseverance. Every path has obstacles, technical failures, personal losses, or societal pushback. But it is perseverance that keeps a human moving when the initial “courage” high wears off, and the real work begins.

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How to apply it today? In an era of rapid digital transformation, Kalpana’s life reminds us that specialisation is secondary to curiosity.

To follow her path in 2026, one must cultivate "vision" to see opportunities where others see barriers, and "perseverance" to stay the course when the trajectory gets turbulent.

In a world of digital noise, a person must follow a path they actually want, and not just because it's “trending”. In the current times, courage often means being willing to be a beginner in public — whether it’s learning to work alongside AI or starting a new creative venture.

We often think of perseverance as a grand, heroic act, but it’s often just the discipline to stay focused on one project for more than a week.

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As Kalpana Chawla famously said, you are “just your intelligence”. Your background doesn't define your ceiling—your willingness to stay on the path does.

Where did Kalpana Chawla say these words? Kalpana Chawla said these famous words in a message to students from the Space Shuttle Columbia. It was her three-part blueprint for turning abstract ambition into reality.

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Who is Kalpana Chawla? Born in the small town of Karnal, Haryana, Kalpana Chawla (1962–2003) was the first woman of Indian origin to travel into space.

From drawing aeroplanes in her school notebooks to logging over 30 days, 14 hours, and 54 minutes in the Earth's orbit, her journey is the ultimate success story. Chawla’s path was marked by a relentless refusal to accept the word “no”.

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After becoming the first woman to study Aeronautical Engineering at Punjab Engineering College, she moved to the United States to pursue her Master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas in 1984, followed by a doctorate from the University of Colorado in 1988.

Her technical brilliance eventually caught the eye of NASA, where she was selected as an astronaut candidate in 1994.

In 1997, she made her first spaceflight aboard Space Shuttle Columbia on mission STS-87, a 15-day mission dedicated to scientific research as part of the United States Microgravity Payload-4.

Her second mission, STS-107, came to a tragic end on 1 February 2003, following 16 days of conducting science onboard the space shuttle Columbia. The space shuttle Columbia broke apart as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, killing all seven crew members, including Kalpana.

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Even decades later, "KC", as her colleagues called her, isn't just a historical figure; she is a modern symbol of meritocracy.

In a year where India's own space missions, like Gaganyaan, are reaching new heights, her legacy serves as the foundational "north star" for female scientists and engineers worldwide.

7 lesser-known facts about Kalpana Chawla Kalpana has a “borrowed” birthday. Actually born on 17 March 1962, Kalpana's family officially altered her date of birth to 1 July 1961 to ensure she was eligible for the matriculation exam.

Kalpana was the only girl in a room full of men when she enrolled at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) for Aeronautical Engineering. Initially, the faculty even tried to steer her toward more “conventional” female-friendly streams, but she refused to budge.

During her first mission (STS-87) in 1997, Kalpana Chawla was caught in the Spartan Mission Controversy, which famously surrounded the Spartan satellite that malfunctioned after she deployed it.



While some early reports hinted at crew error, a gruelling five-month NASA inquiry fully exonerated her and attributed it to the failure of software interface errors and insufficient ground-to-crew communication.

While some early reports hinted at crew error, a gruelling five-month NASA inquiry fully exonerated her and attributed it to the failure of software interface errors and insufficient ground-to-crew communication. Kalpana reportedly took 20 CDs into space on her final mission. Her eclectic taste ranged from the Sufi soul of Abida Parveen and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to the raging rock of Deep Purple. In fact, Deep Purple later dedicated the song “Contact Lost” to her and her crewmates.

Beyond the shuttle, Kalpana was a highly decorated aviator. She held a Certified Flight Instructor rating and Commercial Pilot licenses for single and multi-engine land planes, seaplanes, and gliders.

“You are just your intelligence,” Kalpana had famously said while travelling in weightlessness, looking down at Earth. She believed that physical barriers, nationality, and gender were secondary to the power of the human mind.

Kalpana Chawla's legacy is written in the stars, literally. NASA named one of the seven peaks in the Columbia Hills on Mars “Chawla Hill”. Even an asteroid, 51826 Kalpanachawla, and an Indian meteorological satellite, Kalpana-1, bear her name.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.