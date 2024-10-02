‘Kamala flooded Iran with American cash’: Donald Trump blasts Biden administration over Iran’s attack on Israel

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump criticised Kamala Harris, claiming her policies have escalated tensions with Iran and led to global instability. He asserted that during his presidency, there was peace in the Middle East and accused the current administration of incompetence, risking World War III.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published2 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
'Kamala flooded Iran with American cash': Donald Trump accuses Biden govt for Iranian attack on Israel
’Kamala flooded Iran with American cash’: Donald Trump accuses Biden govt for Iranian attack on Israel(REUTERS)

US Elections 2024: Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran was in “total check” during his tenure. He accused his opponent Kamala Harris of “flooding” the country with “American cash,” which has led to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

“When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over and unravelling the Middle East,” read Donald Trump's latest statement about the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Tensions spiralled in the Middle East on Tuesday, October 1, when Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel in an attempt to avenge the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences in the event of an attack on Israel from Iran, reported AP.

Iran wants ‘America advantage’

The Republican nominee further went on to claim that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to win the upcoming US Elections 2024 so that they could take “advantage of America”.

Taking a dig at US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump said the country wouldn't trust the pair to run a lemonade stand, “let alone lead the Free World”.

“Under ‘President Trump,’ we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two Incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III,” declared Donald Trump.

‘Neither has any idea…'

Trump further accused Harris of “fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops.” He wrote, “No one is in charge, and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on.” 

Under 'President Trump,' we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia.

The former president concluded, “If I was in charge, October 7th never happens, Russia/Ukraine never happens, Afghanistan Botched Withdrawal never happens, and Inflation never happens."

“If I win, we will have peace in the World again. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the World goes up in smoke,” said Trump.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Trump attributes escalating Middle Eastern tensions to Biden’s administration, emphasizing contrasting leadership styles.
  • The narrative highlights the critical role of U.S. foreign policy in influencing global stability.
  • The rhetoric surrounding the upcoming 2024 elections reflects deep partisan divides and differing visions for America’s role in the world.

