Kamala Harris announces ’Medicare at Home’ to improve senior care, boost care workers’ wages

US Presidential Election 2024 candidate Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the introduction of a long-term care benefit for senior citizens under Medicare, a public health insurance plan.

The plan would cover at-home care required for ailing senior citizens under narrow circumstances. Currently, the public health insurance plan in the US only covers hospital services.

The Democratic candidate made the announcement in a social media post. She also shared her mother's struggle when she was undergoing cancer treatment.

“Today, I am announcing a new historic Medicare at Home benefit as part of my plan to help families with caregiving needs and strengthen Medicare for the long-term. Over 67 million people are covered by Medicare, yet many Americans don’t realize that Medicare does not cover long-term services and assistance like home health aides,” said Kamala Harris in a post on X.