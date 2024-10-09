Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Kamala Harris announces 'Medicare at Home' to improve senior care, boost care workers' wages

Livemint

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris

US Presidential Election 2024 candidate Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the introduction of a long-term care benefit for senior citizens under Medicare, a public health insurance plan.

The plan would cover at-home care required for ailing senior citizens under narrow circumstances. Currently, the public health insurance plan in the US only covers hospital services.

The Democratic candidate made the announcement in a social media post. She also shared her mother's struggle when she was undergoing cancer treatment.

“Today, I am announcing a new historic Medicare at Home benefit as part of my plan to help families with caregiving needs and strengthen Medicare for the long-term. Over 67 million people are covered by Medicare, yet many Americans don’t realize that Medicare does not cover long-term services and assistance like home health aides," said Kamala Harris in a post on X.

(More to come)

