Kamala Harris, US Vice President and Democratic Party candidate, is under fire for her new Jamaican accent showcased on CBS's Late Show. Critics argue it's a superficial attempt to appear relatable. Meanwhile, social media users compared her to a video game character.

US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is under scanner again but this time for her strange accent during her late-night appearance with CBS host Stephen Colbert. The US Vice President and Democratic nominee is being trolled for unveiling new accent, for which she has faced scrutiny on several occasions in the past as well.

This fresh mockery points to Kamala Harris' “new Jamaican accent" that sent social media abuzz with humorous and cryptic comments as she spoke about former US President Donald Trump. “Have you no empathy, man? You know? For the, the suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose?" Kamala Harris said over Donald Trump's recent raps over the federal response to Hurricane Helene and FEMA’s actions.

During Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' appearance, Kamala Harris charged at the Republican candidate and accused him of playing "political games." A social media user on platform X (formerly Twitter) shared the video and stated, "Kamala Harris unveils a *new* Jamaican accent as she discusses the importance of empathy. The comments came on 'The Late Night' show with Stephen Colbert."

Social media users mocked the US Vice President's perceived inauthenticity, questioned her empathy and suggested that she resembles a video game character with multiple voices. Users expressed dissatisfaction with her policies and her idea of connection with voters. Trolling the Democratic candidate, a user said, “Is there ANYTHING that is genuine about this woman? Everything is an act."

Another user commented, “Kamala’s Jamaican accent stunt on Colbert is just another sad, cringe-worthy attempt to act like she’s ‘relatable.’ Newsflash: empathy isn’t about putting on a voice—it’s about real actions that make a difference! Why does she think Americans will fall for this phony act? It’s insulting to think she needs to play dress-up to talk about empathy while her policies leave so many behind. This is the Democratic Party’s idea of ‘connecting’ with the people—putting on a show instead of actually delivering results."

A fourth user wrote, "This is one of the craziest, most surreal things about her campaign. What's the total accent count at now?" one user said, while another wrote, "I feel like she's auditioning for a part. This is ridiculous".