Kamala Harris ‘could be the next US president’: Mallika Sherawat speaks about meeting Donald Trump’s rival

In a recent interview, Mallika Sherawat shared her encounters with Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris, and the challenges women face in India, particularly in rural communities. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Oct 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat speaks about meeting Kamala Harris, who could be the next US president
Mallika Sherawat speaks about meeting Kamala Harris, who could be the next US president(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Screengrab from YouTube/ Ranveer Allahbadia)

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently hosted Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat for an interview. Ranveer, aka BeerBiceps, discussed various aspects of Sherawat’s life, including her work, personal experiences and encounters with famous figures like Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris.

Mallika, whose movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is now running in theatres, also spoke about meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris. She said, being a “Haryana girl”, her life took her for an incredible journey.

Also Read | A R Rahman backs US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris with 30-minute video

Kamala Harris “could be the next US president”, Mallika said. Meeting her was a high point in her journey, the actress hinted. The US Elections 2024 will see Kamala Harris compete with her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, this November.

During the conversation, Allahbadia asked Sherawat about her meeting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He inquired whether she had visited Bezos' home, to which Sherawat confirmed that she had, stating it was in Washington DC.

When asked about Bezos’ personality, Sherawat described him as extremely focused, with a "laser-sharp focus" on his goals.

Also Read | Julia Roberts under fire over remarks at Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia

She also shared an interesting insight into how Bezos balances his professional and personal life. According to Sherawat, while Bezos is highly dedicated to his work on weekdays, he completely switches off from work on weekends.

“He doesn’t work on weekends,” she added.

She explained that he spends weekends relaxing and enjoying time with his family. Sherawat recalled meeting Bezos at a party he had invited her to, and she said the experience was wonderful.

In the full podcast, Sherawat also opened up about how surreal it felt for her to meet people like Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris, coming from a small town in Haryana.

Also Read | Is Kamala Harris failing to mobilise Black voters? Barack Obama admits…

Mallika said she had only felt “starstruck” with Jackie Chan. According to the actress who worked with Chan in The Myth, the martial arts superstar is like an “emperor”.

Women treated like ‘cattle’ in India

Mallika spoke extensively in the interview about feminism and gender disparity in Indian society. According to her, women in India are treated like cattle. By India, she does not mean a cosmopolitan city like Mumbai. For her, real India is represented by its villages and small towns.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsKamala Harris ‘could be the next US president’: Mallika Sherawat speaks about meeting Donald Trump’s rival

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.