Kamala Harris ‘could be the next US president’: Mallika Sherawat speaks about meeting Donald Trump’s rival

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently hosted Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat for an interview. Ranveer, aka BeerBiceps, discussed various aspects of Sherawat’s life, including her work, personal experiences and encounters with famous figures like Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris.

Mallika, whose movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is now running in theatres, also spoke about meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris. She said, being a “Haryana girl”, her life took her for an incredible journey.

Kamala Harris “could be the next US president”, Mallika said. Meeting her was a high point in her journey, the actress hinted. The US Elections 2024 will see Kamala Harris compete with her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, this November.

During the conversation, Allahbadia asked Sherawat about her meeting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He inquired whether she had visited Bezos' home, to which Sherawat confirmed that she had, stating it was in Washington DC.

When asked about Bezos’ personality, Sherawat described him as extremely focused, with a "laser-sharp focus" on his goals.

She also shared an interesting insight into how Bezos balances his professional and personal life. According to Sherawat, while Bezos is highly dedicated to his work on weekdays, he completely switches off from work on weekends.

“He doesn’t work on weekends,” she added.

She explained that he spends weekends relaxing and enjoying time with his family. Sherawat recalled meeting Bezos at a party he had invited her to, and she said the experience was wonderful.

In the full podcast, Sherawat also opened up about how surreal it felt for her to meet people like Jeff Bezos and Kamala Harris, coming from a small town in Haryana.

Mallika said she had only felt “starstruck” with Jackie Chan. According to the actress who worked with Chan in The Myth, the martial arts superstar is like an “emperor”.