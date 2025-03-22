Kamala Harris emerges as clear frontrunner for 2028 Democratic Party nomination: New poll

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is the clear frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a new Morning Consult poll released on Friday (March 21). The survey shows Harris with a commanding lead over other potential contenders, though she has not yet announced her intentions for another presidential run.

Harris holds strong lead over rivals Kamala Harris, 60, received 36% support among Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters, giving her a significant double-digit advantage over her closest competitor, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who secured 10%.

Trailing behind with 5% support were California Governor Gavin Newsom, progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—Harris’ 2024 running mate.

Other potential candidates registered even lower numbers. Businessman Mark Cuban and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro each polled at 4%, while New Jersey Senator Cory Booker received 3%. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Minnesota Senenator Amy Klobuchar each garnered just 2% support.

Rahm Emanuel and other potential candidates Former Chicago Mayor and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel has reportedly considered a 2028 bid, but his support remains minimal, with just 1% backing him. Also, 44% of Democratic primary voters surveyed said they had never heard of him.

An opening for Democratic leadership While Harris remains the clear leader in early polling, she has largely avoided the public spotlight since her 2024 loss. Her limited appearances, such as a Broadway show outing , have left room for other Democratic figures to step forward.

Democratic voters continue to seek strong opposition to President Trump, as evidenced by polling on potential government shutdowns. Walz and others have begun taking on that role, with the Minnesota governor making a push in key battleground states like Wisconsin ahead of upcoming elections.

Harris’ 2024 defeat Harris suffered a decisive loss to President Trump in November, failing to win the popular vote, the Electoral College, or any swing state.

Democratic field remains uncertain With no official announcements for 2028, the Democratic field remains uncertain. Harris’ strong polling numbers indicate she retains significant support within the party, but challengers like Buttigieg, Newsom, and Ocasio-Cortez could still emerge as viable contenders.

With 13% of Democratic voters still undecided and no formal announcements from any candidates, the 2028 race remains wide open. For now, Harris holds a substantial early lead, though the race is far from decided.