Kamala Harris ‘not done’ yet, hints at 2028 comeback; blasts Trump for Kimmel show shutdown

Kamala Harris, former Vice President to President Joe Biden who ran against Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential polls, has hinted at a comeback in the 2028 elections, saying she's “not done” yet.

While Kamala Harris hasn’t made a final decision, she expressed confidence that a woman will one day occupy the White House, hinting that she could “possibly” be that president.

"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones,” Kamala Harris told BBC in an interview.

‘Trump’s skin is so thin': Harris The former vice president also blasted President Donald Trump over the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel show after the comedian made a joke about how the Republicans had reacted to Charlie Kirk's killing.

Speaking further about Donald Trump allegedly using the Department of Justice to to go after his political opponents since taking office, Kamala Harris said, “He said he would weaponise the Department of Justice - and he has done exactly that.”

“You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponised, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists…His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process.”

Kamala Harris also brushed aside polls suggesting she is an underdog for the Democratic ticket, where she currently trails even Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, saying she never listened to them.

“If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office - and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here.”

She also took aim at business leaders who, she claimed, had capitulated to Trump’s demands, saying, “There are many…that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

Kamala Harris had earlier, too, lambasted business leaders for failing to act as “guardrails” for democracy.

“I’ve worked closely with the private sector over many years. And I always believed that if push came to shove, those titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy, for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions. And one by one by one, they have been silent. They have been, you know, yes, I use the word feckless,” Harris said.

White House reacts to Harris' comments on Trump Reacting to Kamala Harris' interview to the BBC and her comments about Donald Trump, the White House said she “should have taken a hint” when she lost the polls to the Republican leader.

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint. The American people don't care about her absurd lies,” Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.