Kamala Harris preps for debate as Donald Trump hits campaign trail — What will Presidential face-off look like?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will come face to face in Philadelphia tomorrow for their first Presidential debate. The two leaders have remained remained neck in various polls over the past month and are now entering the ‘homestretch’ of their exceedingly tight election race. The US Presidential debate — often dismissed as an inconsequential marker of public support now appears likely to create a make-or-break moment for either candidate.
A lot has happened since the Republican leader faced Joe Biden in July — including a candidate change, an assassination attempt and the selection of two vice presidential candidates. The changes appear to have unnerved the Republican team with Trump often struggling to land attacks against Harris as she enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity.
According to a recent national poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, the Republican is leading over Harris by 1% — largely unchanged from a similar survey in July following the exit of Joe Biden.
The two leaders have taken wildly different approaches to the event — with Harris spending the past few days cloistered in a Pittsburgh hotel honing crisp two-minute answers. Meanwhile Trump appears to have eschewed preparations altogether as he filled his days with campaign-related events. Members of his campaign said that the Republican's ‘unpredictability’ will give him a major boost during the debate.
ABC News has outlined a clear set of rules for the debate with each candidate getting two minutes to answer questions. They will also be given two minutes for rebuttals, followed by an additional minute any necessary clarifications if needed. Microphones will be active only when the candidate is supposed to be speaking — a condition that Trump had vehemently supported. The 90 minute debate will be held in the National Constitution Center with no audience in the room.
Trump will get to choose the podium placement and the order of final remarks after winning a coin toss. The debate, which will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.
(With inputs from agencies)
