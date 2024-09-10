Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will soon meet in a highly anticipated televised debate that could weigh heavily on the November election.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will come face to face in Philadelphia tomorrow for their first Presidential debate. The two leaders have remained remained neck in various polls over the past month and are now entering the 'homestretch' of their exceedingly tight election race. The US Presidential debate — often dismissed as an inconsequential marker of public support now appears likely to create a make-or-break moment for either candidate.

A lot has happened since the Republican leader faced Joe Biden in July — including a candidate change, an assassination attempt and the selection of two vice presidential candidates. The changes appear to have unnerved the Republican team with Trump often struggling to land attacks against Harris as she enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity.

According to a recent national poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, the Republican is leading over Harris by 1% — largely unchanged from a similar survey in July following the exit of Joe Biden.

The two leaders have taken wildly different approaches to the event — with Harris spending the past few days cloistered in a Pittsburgh hotel honing crisp two-minute answers. Meanwhile Trump appears to have eschewed preparations altogether as he filled his days with campaign-related events. Members of his campaign said that the Republican's ‘unpredictability’ will give him a major boost during the debate.

What are the rules? ABC News has outlined a clear set of rules for the debate with each candidate getting two minutes to answer questions. They will also be given two minutes for rebuttals, followed by an additional minute any necessary clarifications if needed. Microphones will be active only when the candidate is supposed to be speaking — a condition that Trump had vehemently supported. The 90 minute debate will be held in the National Constitution Center with no audience in the room.

Trump will get to choose the podium placement and the order of final remarks after winning a coin toss. The debate, which will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

What are the likely topics of discussion? Abortion and reproductive rightsAbortion will be on the ballot for at least eight US states — including battlegrounds likely to play critical roles in the presidential race. The Democrats have sought to build support for the measures — which they hope will galvanize left-leaning and independent voters. Meanwhile some Republicans have become increasingly concerned as Trump repeatedly flips and flops on abortion and related issues.

Immigration Trump may well make immigration a defining issue of the debate. The Republican party has repeatedly condemned the Biden administration — to which Harris belongs — for its handling of illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border for much of the last four years. The topic is likely to put Harris on the defensive, but she may remind voters that Trump helped kill a bipartisan immigration bill that would have done much to fix the problem.

The Gaza warThe Biden-Harris government has faced flak for its continued support of Israel and ongoing supply of armaments. Most perceive Harris as being in favour of maintaining the status quo and the denial of a Palestinian American speaker during the Democratic National Convention has only served to outrage the anti-war camp. Police in Philadelphia are also bracing for protests as with pro-Palestinian groups angry with Harris' continued support of Israel plan a demonstration outside the venue. Meanwhile Trump has repeatedly played up his experience on the world state (as compared to his rival) and insists that he could bring to an end the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and protect the country from a nuclear-armed North Korea or Iran.