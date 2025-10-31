Kamala Harris rants about Trump's $300 mn ballroom amid shutdown: 'Babies going to starve and this guy wants ballroom'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has taken an angry swipe at President Donald Trump, ranting over the construction of his $300 million ballroom project at the White House, at a time when the government shutdown has increased the risk of end to food aid funding for tens of millions of low-income Americans.

Kamala Harris has accused the Trump administration of turning a blind eye to the fact that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would end for millions in America and “babies are going to starve”.

“Are you f*****g kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends, while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits just end,” Kamala Harris said, criticising Trump for focusing on luxury projects while federal workers go unpaid and essential programs face disruptions.

She continued: “I’m not going to be distracted by, ‘Oh, does the guy have a big f–king hammer!?’ What about those babies!?”

Kamala Harris argued that it was “important we not conflate disruption with destruction.” Also Read | Is Donald Trump naming White House ballroom after himself? US official clarifies

Even as a government shutdown drags on, that has left left around 750,000 federal employees furloughed and hundreds of federal workers working without pay, the construction of a ballroom has continued unhinged.

President Donald Trump has also apparently instructed his former campaign finance director to raise money for his controversial project at the White House.

Also Read | From bowling alleys to ballrooms: How first families have reshaped White House

Meanwhile, Meredith O’Rourke and her team have fanned out across Washington to solicit donations from the executives and corporations, said people familiar with the development.

So far, according to the White House, the donations have come from Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and Meta Platforms Inc. as well as major crypto firms like Coinbase Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and Tether Holdings Ltd.

At a White House dinner to celebrate the ballroom project, Donald Trump had then reportedly thanked those who have donated. “I have so many friends, and so many of you have been really, really generous. I mean, a couple of you, I’m sitting here saying, ‘Sir, would $25 million be appropriate?’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”

The White House ballroom project started this week with demolition to the East Wing. Trump has said that the ballroom will be 90,000 square feet with a capacity of 1,000 people. His estimates of the cost have grown from $200 million to as much as $350 million. The White House has also said Trump is contributing to the ballroom project, though it hasn’t said how much.