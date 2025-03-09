Kamala Harris, the former US Vice President and Democratic leader, on the occasion of International Women’s Day recalled the enriching words of her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris. As the world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, the 60-year-old leader stressed on the need for continued progress for women.

Taking to social media platform X, Kamala Harris stated, “On International Women’s Day, we celebrate sisters, friends, aunties, coworkers, and all the women who bring joy to our lives.” The post added, “Let us remember and live the words of my mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris: While we may be the first to do many things, we must make sure we are not the last.”

She emphasised the importance of uplifting women to benefit families and communities. She further mentioned, “When we lift up women, we lift up children, families, communities, and all of society.” To this post she attached two pictures of her mother, one from her childhood and the other being a recent one.

Kamala Harris' next political move After losing US Presidential election 2024 to Republican rival Donald Trump, Kamala Harris is reportedly considering a run for California governor in the 2026 election. As per media reports, she will most likely make a decision regarding her candidacy by the end of the summer.

At a pre-Oscars party last weekend, Kamala Harris hinted about running as California Governor as she talked about “staying in this fight” and met with influential figures within the Democratic Party.

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Kamala Harris would be a dominant force if she entered the 2026 governor's race, Politico reported. Rob Bonta remarked that he will not ask anyone to drop out of the election race if Ms Harris decides to enter, adding, he said, "They can run. I think they'll lose, and I will support her."