Kamala Harris rules out California Governor run, reveals why she’s stepping away

Kamala Harris has formally announced that she will not enter the race for Governor of California, ending months of speculation about her political future. In a statement released on Wednesday (July 30), Harris said she reached the decision after “deep reflection” and emphasized her continued commitment to public service—albeit outside of elected office for the foreseeable future.

“After deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” Harris said.

Focus on public service beyond politics Harris, who previously served as California’s Attorney General and US Senator before becoming Vice President, made it clear that she still views herself as a public servant—but one who may now operate outside traditional political roles.

“My leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office,” she said. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people.”

She also hinted at future plans, promising to reveal more in the coming months.

Call for political renewal The former Vice President used the statement to deliver a broader message about the current state of American politics. She criticised institutions for failing to meet public expectations and called for “new methods and fresh thinking.”

“We must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people,” she said.

“We must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”

Support for Democrats and grassroots engagement Although stepping back from a run for office, Harris pledged to remain politically active, focusing on supporting Democratic candidates across the country and staying connected to grassroots voices.

“I will remain in that fight,” she vowed. “Helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly.”

A longstanding commitment to California Harris underscored her deep ties to California, calling the state her “home” and expressing admiration for those who continue to serve in public roles.

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home.”

Next chapter to be announced Though Harris did not specify what her next steps will be, her closing remarks suggest that she is preparing for a new kind of role—one that remains centered on advocacy, organizing, and mobilization.

“In the United States of America, power must lie with the people,” she said. “And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all.”

Kamala Harris has maintained a relatively low profile since her defeat to Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

With current California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, barred from seeking re-election due to term limits, the race for the governorship is drawing notable contenders.