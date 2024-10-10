Kamala Harris says she’s ‘not Joe Biden’ but reluctant to explain how
Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Oct 2024, 09:25 AM IST
SummaryThe vice president has avoided putting daylight between herself and the incumbent, even as she has pushed incremental policy changes on the economy and border.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Vice President Kamala Harris frequently tries to distance herself from her unpopular boss with one clear sentence: “I am not Joe Biden."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less